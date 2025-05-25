Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Position Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,285,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after buying an additional 477,740 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,504,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after buying an additional 209,963 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 754,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after buying an additional 63,960 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $11,584,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 3,328.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 590,763 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 0.93. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BILI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.24.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

