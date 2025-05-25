BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIGL opened at $18.95 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.67 million, a P/E ratio of 135.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.49. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

