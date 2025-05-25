BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $478,000 Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,889,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,291,000 after acquiring an additional 443,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,634,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,436,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Bolthouse Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,457,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 353,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of TCBK opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.59 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

