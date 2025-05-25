Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Bright Minds Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Minds Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Trading Down 4.0%

DRUG stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $204.35 million, a PE ratio of -170.64 and a beta of -5.32.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Minds Biosciences will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.