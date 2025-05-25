BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 575,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,352 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $9,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

BTSG stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -89.35 and a beta of 2.06. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BrightSpring Health Services ( NASDAQ:BTSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

View Our Latest Report on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.