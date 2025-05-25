Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE BEPC opened at $28.91 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -167.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEPC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.