Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,412 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 804,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $13,498,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.51. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

