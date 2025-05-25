Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

CTLP stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. The stock has a market cap of $618.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.08. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.83 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Expect Equity LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 842,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

