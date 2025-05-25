Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAPR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
NASDAQ CAPR opened at $10.25 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.85.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.20). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.86% and a negative return on equity of 112.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
