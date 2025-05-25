Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ CELU opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. Celularity has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.61.
Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.91. Celularity had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 119.53%. The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million.
Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.
