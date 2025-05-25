Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In related news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The trade was a 5.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,400 shares of company stock worth $130,426. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Price Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.20 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

