Cetera Investment Advisers Has $865,000 Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SentinelOne were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in S. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on S. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $305,680.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,313.28. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 81,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,598,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,229,287.46. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,498 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,199 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.2%

SentinelOne stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.81.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

