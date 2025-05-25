Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 847 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $30.51 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $608.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0454 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

