ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,755 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 357,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 212,654 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 899.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 189,977 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ChampionX by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHX opened at $24.48 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $864.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

