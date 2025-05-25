Chapman Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,437,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,207,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. jvl associates llc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 10,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,432,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,703,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,284 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.29 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average of $126.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.