Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $18,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,927,000. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $13,317,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $6,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $185,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. This represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.77 per share, with a total value of $927,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. This trade represents a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Churchill Downs stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.70. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

Churchill Downs announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Stories

