CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

CISO Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CISO opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. CISO Global has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Get CISO Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CISO Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CISO Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CISO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.11% of CISO Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CISO Global Company Profile

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services.

Further Reading

