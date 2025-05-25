Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 809.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $37.34 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $160.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRME. Wall Street Zen raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

