Citigroup Boosts CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Price Target to $321.00

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $313.00 to $321.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $300.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.96. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $248.90 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.21.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.82 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.21, for a total transaction of $61,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,729.99. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $649,090.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,058.36. This represents a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,736. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 517.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in CSW Industrials by 526.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CSW Industrials by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in CSW Industrials by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

