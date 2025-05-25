ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

ClearPoint Neuro Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $332.79 million, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.03. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 59.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLPT. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

Further Reading

