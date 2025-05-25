Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Cloudastructure Price Performance

Shares of Cloudastructure stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Cloudastructure has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56.

Get Cloudastructure alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudastructure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cloudastructure stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cloudastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cloudastructure

Cloudastructure, Inc (“Cloudastructure”) was formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on March 28, 2003. We provide an award-winning cloud-based artificial intelligence (“AI”) video surveillance and Remote Guarding service built on AI and machine learning platforms. We operated as a small Silicon Valley startup until early 2021 when we raised over $35 million in funding under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.