Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 288.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,864 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $17,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $167.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 target price on Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.80.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.1%

CIGI opened at $118.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.43. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $156.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.