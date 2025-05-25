Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 248.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,080,000 after acquiring an additional 642,401 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,566,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,777,000 after purchasing an additional 351,406 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,675,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,991,000 after purchasing an additional 745,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,584,000 after purchasing an additional 227,052 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,786. The trade was a 33.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $62.76 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.41.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

