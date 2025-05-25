Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.
NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.93.
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.
