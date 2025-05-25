Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 93,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,978,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 254,364 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 400,004 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 860,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Articles

