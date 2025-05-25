Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,735 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Helix Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 913.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,420,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,300 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,039 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $514.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.99. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $3.50 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

