CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CMPO has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

CompoSecure Price Performance

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 9,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $154,817.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 821,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,222,472.38. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $55,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,481,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,306,206.36. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,340 shares of company stock worth $430,701. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1,524.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

