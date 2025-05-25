Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 23.06%. Analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 146.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 270,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 160,657 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth $3,687,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 65,744 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

