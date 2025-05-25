Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Consolidated Water Trading Up 1.1%
Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74.
Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 23.06%. Analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Consolidated Water
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
