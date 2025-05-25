Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Holdings Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,479 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Constellium worth $19,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Constellium by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Stock Performance

NYSE CSTM opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

