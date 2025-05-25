Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 196.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,444,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956,409 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Core Scientific worth $20,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 629,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 136,212 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $4,853,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CORZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jordan Levy purchased 62,500 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,164.87. This trade represents a 25.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,443,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,635.25. The trade was a 40.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of CORZ opened at $10.68 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 6.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. The business’s revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

