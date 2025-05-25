CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Still a Buy?

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.79 and last traded at $103.43. Approximately 17,723,151 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 17,515,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $43.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.07.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Insider Activity

In other CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,440. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,023.20. This represents a 63.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,940 shares of company stock worth $13,786,546.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

