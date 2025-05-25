Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

CRSR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CRSR opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $369.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $41,569.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,552. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 58.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 204,351 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 95,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 428.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 75,232 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 914,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 687,477 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

