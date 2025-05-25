Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,601 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Credicorp worth $18,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Credicorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP stock opened at $204.65 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $210.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.24.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $10.9577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

