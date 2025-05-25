CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $455.38 and last traded at $452.47. Approximately 1,499,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,096,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.07.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.04 and its 200-day moving average is $379.54. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 893.33, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total transaction of $796,002.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,649,782.96. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,431 shares of company stock worth $74,472,548. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $2,166,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

