CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CTS Stock Performance

CTS stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.50. CTS Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $59.68.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.72 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

