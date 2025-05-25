Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.43% of Cullinan Therapeutics worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,379,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after acquiring an additional 99,399 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,370,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,199,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 157,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGEM opened at $7.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $460.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.07. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $106,872.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,197.13. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $41,754.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,618.92. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

