Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,947 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $51,564,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,752,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $46,556,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,584,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,512,000 after purchasing an additional 817,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CYTK opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $61.38.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYTK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price objective on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $43,227.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,952.30. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $144,565.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,059.18. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,385 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

