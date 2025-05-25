D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 287.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,220 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 54,150 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 948,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 73,833 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.29. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

