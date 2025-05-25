D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 105,243 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,243 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Wipro by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIT stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

