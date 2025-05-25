D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 141,307 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) by 825.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,307 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LifeMD were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley raised shares of LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LifeMD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LifeMD news, CMO Jessica Friedeman sold 30,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,200. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 21,995 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $165,622.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,553,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,229,556.78. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,995 shares of company stock valued at $724,422 over the last three months. 15.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LifeMD Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.22. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Featured Stories

