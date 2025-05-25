D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 125.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rocky Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $20.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $155.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.79. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $39.70.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $114.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.67 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.94%.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

