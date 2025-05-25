D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $619,000 Stock Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 90,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 239,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $403.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.55. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 2,200 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $34,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,489.18. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

