D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $634,000 Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,059 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,217,000 after buying an additional 3,909,545 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Haleon by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,232,000 after buying an additional 6,175,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haleon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after buying an additional 58,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Haleon by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after buying an additional 930,701 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Haleon by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,412,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after buying an additional 1,172,931 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Report on HLN

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.