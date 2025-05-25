D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,103 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovex International were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Innovex International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Innovex International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Innovex International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Innovex International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovex International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Innovex International Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:INVX opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.79. Innovex International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $972.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innovex International ( NYSE:INVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $240.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.73 million. Innovex International had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Innovex International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

