D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $742,000 Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 916,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 393,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,245,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period.

Shares of GCOW opened at $37.51 on Friday. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

