D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.