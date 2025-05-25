D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,729 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTH. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 119.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 135,116 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Life Time Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LTH. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Life Time Group Stock Up 0.6%

LTH stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $706.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.06 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,993,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,204,670.37. The trade was a 62.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Time Group Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.