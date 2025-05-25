D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $1,407,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,441,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,547,344.43. The trade was a 0.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Benjamin Bawel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $178,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,869.11. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 213,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,328 and have sold 182,974 shares valued at $3,554,624. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.7%

Donegal Group stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $712.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $245.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.73 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

