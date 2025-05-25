D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 181,472 Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SB. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

NYSE:SB opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $385.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.17. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $64.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SB shares. DNB Markets raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital set a $4.20 target price on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

