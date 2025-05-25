D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 149.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $19,346,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $6,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orvieto Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth $4,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.59. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $96.11.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $125.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

MCRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

