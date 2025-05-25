D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 55,075 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000.

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.31. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

